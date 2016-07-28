BRIEF-Federal Signal Q2 adjusted EPS $0.17 from cont ops

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Federal Signal Corp
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.07per share
* Federal signal corporation reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales fell 16 percent to $172.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.75
* Expect that temporary profit deferral could reduce 2016 eps outlook by up to $0.05
* Temporary profit deferral related to implication of JJE acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production