BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Q2 EPS $0.02

July 28 Scorpio Tankers Inc

* Scorpio Tankers Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share

* Scorpio tankers inc. Announces financial results for the second quarter of 2016 and declaration of a quarterly dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

