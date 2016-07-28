BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Q2 EPS $0.02

July 28 Scorpio Tankers Inc

* Scorpio Tankers Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share

* Scorpio tankers inc. Announces financial results for the second quarter of 2016 and declaration of a quarterly dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S