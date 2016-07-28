版本:
BRIEF-Exact Sciences announces offering of 8.5 mln common stock

July 28 Exact Sciences Corp

* Selling 8.5 million shares of common stock through underwriters at a public offering price of $15.50 per share

* Exact Sciences announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

