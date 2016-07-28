BRIEF-BGC Partners reports Qtrly GAAP EPS $0.06

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Bgc Partners Inc
* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Anticipates third quarter of 2016 revenues of between $655 million and $695 million
* Qtrly pre-tax distributable earnings per share $0.22
* Bgc partners reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly revenues under both U.S. Gaap and distributable earnings $652.0 million versus. $669.1 million last year
* Qtrly post-tax distributable earnings per share $0.19
* Expects q3 pre-tax distributable earnings before noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries and taxes to be in range of $99 to $115 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production