BRIEF-Galmed and Samil Pharm sign deal for Aramchol(Tm) in Korea

July 28 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals And Samil Pharm sign a license agreement for the commercialization of aramchol(tm) in Korea

* Upon signing of agreement, samil will pay galmed an up-front fee of approximately $2.0 million

* Samil has also agreed to pay additional clinical- and regulatory-based milestone payments, which may aggregate to $6.0 million