BRIEF-Mesa Laboratories Q1 adj non-gaap earnings per share $0.89 excluding items

July 28 Mesa Laboratories Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $21.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mesa labs reports 16 percent increase in first quarter revenues

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.89 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $21.11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

