版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Kemet reports preliminary Q1 loss per share $0.26

July 28 Kemet Corp :

* Kemet reports preliminary fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $184.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐