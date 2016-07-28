BRIEF-Kemet reports preliminary Q1 loss per share $0.26

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Kemet Corp :
* Kemet reports preliminary fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.26
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $184.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
