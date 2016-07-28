版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Brunswick Corporation agrees to acquire indoor cycling group

July 28 Brunswick Corp

* Agrees to acquire indoor cycling group

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* ICG management team, staff and operations will remain largely intact, and under direction of current CEO Bernd Puerschel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

