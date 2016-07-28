BRIEF-Columbus Mckinnon reports quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Columbus Mckinnon Corp
* Columbus Mckinnon reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $149 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.5 million
* "We still believe the year will be challenging, but end markets appear to be stabilizing"
* Believe that North American market may have bottomed as oil prices and rig counts have stabilized & supporting industries seemed to have steadied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production