BRIEF-Patrick Industries reports Q2 earnings of $1.10/share

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Patrick Industries Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $1.10
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expanded its existing credit facility to $360 million
* Patrick Industries Inc says credit facility is comprised of about $270 million revolving credit loan and a $90 million term loan
* Q2 sales $315.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $292.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production