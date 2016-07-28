BRIEF-Patrick Industries reports Q2 earnings of $1.10/share

July 28 Patrick Industries Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $1.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expanded its existing credit facility to $360 million

* Patrick Industries Inc says credit facility is comprised of about $270 million revolving credit loan and a $90 million term loan

* Q2 sales $315.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $292.7 million