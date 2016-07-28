版本:
BRIEF-Oramed reports statistically significant results across key Glycemic endpoints

July 28 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ormd-0801 did not show a significant difference in change in morning fasting serum insulin, c-peptide, or triglycerides

* Oramed reports additional phase iib oral insulin study data demonstrating significant lowering of glucose levels versus placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

