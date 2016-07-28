BRIEF-Deluxe posts Q2 earnings of $1.18/share

July 28 Deluxe Corp:

* Deluxe reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $1.18

* Qtrly revenue $450.6 million versus $435.9 million

* Sees Q3 revenue $456 to $464 million; sees q3 diluted earnings per share $1.17 to $1.22

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share $4.87 to $4.97; sees FY adjusted earnings per share $4.90 to $5.00

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.91, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted diluted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.20

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.855 to $1.875 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $463.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S