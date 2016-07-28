BRIEF-Deluxe posts Q2 earnings of $1.18/share

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Deluxe Corp:
* Deluxe reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $1.18
* Qtrly revenue $450.6 million versus $435.9 million
* Sees Q3 revenue $456 to $464 million; sees q3 diluted earnings per share $1.17 to $1.22
* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share $4.87 to $4.97; sees FY adjusted earnings per share $4.90 to $5.00
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.91, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted diluted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.20
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.855 to $1.875 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $463.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production