BRIEF-HCA Holdings posts Q2 earnings of $1.65/share

July 28 Hca Holdings Inc:

* HCA reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.65

* Q2 revenue $10.32 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.49 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly same facility equivalent admissions increased 1.6 percent

* Hca holdings inc sees 2016 capital expenditures approximately $2.7 billion

* Hca holdings inc sees 2016 adjusted eps (diluted) $6.40 to $6.70 per diluted share

* Qtrly same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.1 percent

* Says adjusted its 2016 guidance for revenues to $41.0 billion to $42.0 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $8.10 billion to $8.30 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.52, revenue view $42.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S