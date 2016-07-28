BRIEF-WWE posts Q2 earnings of $0.01/share

July 28 World Wrestling Entertainment:

* WWE reports record revenue and q2 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly OIBDA of $7.5 million was in line with company's guidance

* Says for Q3 2016, company projects average paid subscribers to WWE network of 1.49 million, up or down 2%

* Says Q3 subscriber forecast represents a sequential decline of 2% from Q2 2016

* Says estimates Q3 2016 adjusted OIBDA of approximately $24 million to $28 million

* Q2 revenue rose 32 percent to $199 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted OIBDA could be in a range of approximately $70 million to $85 million

* Says for FY, continues to believe average paid subscriber growth would be at upper end of its range

* Sees 2016 adjusted OIBDA would be between $80 million and $85 million

* World Wrestling Entertainment says multi year content distribution deal in china with PPTV, return of a WWE live event to shanghai in September

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $181.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S