BRIEF-Oaktree reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.79/share

July 28 Oaktree Capital Group Llc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 448.9 percent to $282.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $317.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says assets under management were $98.1 billion, up 1 percent for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: