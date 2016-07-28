版本:
BRIEF-Kla-Tencor qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.77

July 28 KLA-Tencor Corp

* Tencor reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.77

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.73

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $919 million versus i/b/e/s view $842.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

