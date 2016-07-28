版本:
BRIEF-CVR Partners Q2 loss per share $0.15

July 28 Cvr Partners LP

* CVR partners reports 2016 second quarter results and announces cash distribution of 17 cents

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $119.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $113.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

