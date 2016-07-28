版本:
BRIEF-Omni Lite Industries qtrly earnings per share $0.04

July 28 Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc

* Omni Lite industries reports second quarter results and new orders

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

