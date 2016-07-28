BRIEF-CVR Energy reports Q2 EPS $0.33

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 Cvr Energy Inc says -
* CVR Energy reports 2016 second quarter results and announces cash dividend of 50 cents
* Q2 earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 sales $1.283 billion versus $1.624 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Consolidated total debt was $1,167.2 million at June 30, 2016
* Company had no debt exclusive of CVR refining's and CVR Partners' debt. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production