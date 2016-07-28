BRIEF-CVR Energy reports Q2 EPS $0.33

July 28 Cvr Energy Inc says -

* CVR Energy reports 2016 second quarter results and announces cash dividend of 50 cents

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 sales $1.283 billion versus $1.624 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consolidated total debt was $1,167.2 million at June 30, 2016

* Company had no debt exclusive of CVR refining's and CVR Partners' debt.