版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Global Ship reports quarterly revenue of $41.3 mln

July 28 Global Ship Lease Inc

* Q2 revenue $41.3 million

* Reported net income of $6.0 million for Q2 2016

* Quarterly revenue $41.3 million versus $41 million

* Quarterly net income per class A common share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐