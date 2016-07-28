版本:
BRIEF-Orrstown Financial reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.08

July 28 Orrstown Financial Services Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Announces second quarter earnings of $700 thousand and quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share

* Q2 revenue $727,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

