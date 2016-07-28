版本:
2016年 7月 28日

BRIEF-West Bancorporation posts Q2 earnings of $0.34/share

July 28 West Bancorporation Inc:

* West Bancorporation Inc announces second quarter record net income, declares quarterly dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34

* Qtrly net interest income $14.3 million versus $13.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

