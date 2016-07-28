BRIEF-Mitek Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

July 28 Mitek Systems Inc

* Mitek reports 41% revenue growth and profitability in third quarter fiscal 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $9.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S