BRIEF-Mitek Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Mitek Systems Inc
* Mitek reports 41% revenue growth and profitability in third quarter fiscal 2016
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 revenue $9.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: