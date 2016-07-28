BRIEF-Innodata says sees Q3 revenue in range of $15.7 mln-$16.8 mln

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Innodata Inc
* Sees q3 digital data solutions revenue in range of $12.5 - $13.1 million
* Sees q3 iads revenue in range of $1.2 mln-$1.3 mln
* Innodata reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $15.6 million
* Says expects q3 revenue to be in range of $15.7 mln-$16.8 mln
* Sees q3 iads revenue in range of $1.2 - $1.3 million and media intelligence solutions revenue, inclusive of agility, in range of $2.0 - $2.4 million
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production