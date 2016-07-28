BRIEF-Innodata says sees Q3 revenue in range of $15.7 mln-$16.8 mln

July 28 Innodata Inc

* Sees q3 digital data solutions revenue in range of $12.5 - $13.1 million

* Sees q3 iads revenue in range of $1.2 mln-$1.3 mln

* Innodata reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $15.6 million

* Says expects q3 revenue to be in range of $15.7 mln-$16.8 mln

* Sees q3 iads revenue in range of $1.2 - $1.3 million and media intelligence solutions revenue, inclusive of agility, in range of $2.0 - $2.4 million