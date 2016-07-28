BRIEF-Franklin Resources posts Q3 earnings of $0.77/share

July 28 Franklin Resources Inc:

* Franklin Resources Inc announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total assets under management were $732.1 billion at June 30, 2016, down $10.5 billion or 1%

* Franklin Resources Inc qtrly operating revenue of $1.63 billion versus $2.00 billion