BRIEF-Franklin Resources posts Q3 earnings of $0.77/share

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Franklin Resources Inc:
* Franklin Resources Inc announces third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.77
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total assets under management were $732.1 billion at June 30, 2016, down $10.5 billion or 1%
* Total assets under management ("AUM") were $732.1 billion at June 30, 2016, down $10.5 billion or 1% during quarter
* Franklin Resources Inc qtrly operating revenue of $1.63 billion versus $2.00 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: