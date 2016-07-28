版本:
BRIEF-Agenus Q2 loss per share $0.33

July 28 Agenus Inc :

* Qtrly revenue $6.6 million versus $6.4 million

* Agenus reports second quarter 2016 financial results and operational progress

* Q2 loss per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $5.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

