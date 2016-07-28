BRIEF-Clayton Williams Energy announces cash tender offer for up to $100 mln of its 7.75 pct senior notes due 2019

July 28 Clayton Williams Energy Inc :

* Clayton Williams Energy Inc -tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on August 29, 2016

* Clayton Williams Energy Inc announces cash tender offer for up to $100 million of its 7.75% senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)