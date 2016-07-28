版本:
BRIEF-Certive Solutions announces Michael Groeger as vice president of sales

July 28 Certive Solutions Inc :

* Certive Solutions Inc announces Michael Groeger joins as vice president of sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

