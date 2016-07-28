BRIEF-First Foundation Q2 earnings per share $0.20

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 First Foundation Inc :
* First Foundation Inc says "market uncertainty in Q2 posed challenges in growing assets under management and revenues"
* Qtrly net interest income $21.9 million versus $13.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $27.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First Foundation announces 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First foundation inc qtrly total revenues increased by $7.0 million or 35% in Q2 of 2016 as compared to q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production