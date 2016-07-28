版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Butler National Corp Q4 revenue rises 1 pct

July 28 Butler National Corp

* Butler National Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year end financial results and conference call

* Q4 revenue rose 1 percent to $11.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐