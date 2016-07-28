版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Boston Trust signs strategic agreement with SS&C

July 28 Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc

* Boston Trust & Investment Management Company signs strategic agreement with SS&C to provide outsourcing services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐