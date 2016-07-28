版本:
BRIEF-Peak Resorts names Christopher Bub chief accounting officer

July 28 Peak Resorts Inc :

* Peak Resorts promotes Christopher J. Bub to vice president and chief accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

