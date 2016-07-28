BRIEF-Townebank Q2 earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Towne Bank
* Townebank reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 revenue rose 10.8 percent to $84.25 million
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36 excluding items
* Qtrly net interest income increased to $47.78 million, a $2.90 million, or 6.46 percent, increase from Q2 of 2015
* Common dividend was $0.13 per share for quarter which represents an increase of 8.3 percent over dividend paid during same quarter of 2015
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg