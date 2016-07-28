BRIEF-Townebank Q2 earnings per share $0.12

July 28 Towne Bank

* Townebank reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue rose 10.8 percent to $84.25 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36 excluding items

* Qtrly net interest income increased to $47.78 million, a $2.90 million, or 6.46 percent, increase from Q2 of 2015

* Common dividend was $0.13 per share for quarter which represents an increase of 8.3 percent over dividend paid during same quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: