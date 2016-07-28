版本:
BRIEF-Invuity prices IPO at $10 per share

July 28 Invuity Inc

* Invuity announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says its public offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $10.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

