BRIEF-Capitol Federal Q3 earnings per share $0.15

July 28 Capitol Federal Financial Inc

* Capitol Federal Financial Inc reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income decreased $608 thousand, or 1.3%, from prior quarter to $47.9 million for current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

