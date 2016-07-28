BRIEF-Capitol Federal Q3 earnings per share $0.15

July 28 Capitol Federal Financial Inc

* Capitol Federal Financial Inc reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income decreased $608 thousand, or 1.3%, from prior quarter to $47.9 million for current quarter