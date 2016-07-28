版本:
BRIEF-Old Republic Q2 earnings per share $0.35

July 28 Old Republic International Corp

* Old Republic reports results for the second quarter and first half of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 net premiums and fees earned $1.31 billion, up 3.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

