2016年 7月 28日

BRIEF-California Water Service Q2 earnings per share $0.24

July 28 California Water Service Group :

* California Water Service Group announces second quarter and year to date 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue rose 5.6 percent to $152.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

