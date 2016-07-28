BRIEF-NetSuite Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Netsuite Inc
* Netsuite announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.47
* Q2 revenue $230.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $230.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Conference call previously scheduled to discuss netsuite's financial results has been canceled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: