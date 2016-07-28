BRIEF-NetSuite Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

July 28 Netsuite Inc

* Netsuite announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.47

* Q2 revenue $230.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $230.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Conference call previously scheduled to discuss netsuite's financial results has been canceled