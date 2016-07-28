版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-Sapiens appoints Andre Boisvert chairman

July 28 Sapiens International Corporation NV

* Sapiens names Andre Boisvert chairman of Sapiens decision board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

