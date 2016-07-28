BRIEF-FICO announces new stock repurchase program

July 28 Fair Isaac Corp

* Fico announces new stock repurchase program

* Stock repurchase program to acquire up to $250 million of company's outstanding common stock

* New repurchase program approved following completion of previous stock repurchase program, in effect from august 2014 through july 2016