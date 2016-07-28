版本:
BRIEF-Aviall extends agreement with UTC Aerospace Systems for de-ice system hardware

July 28 Aviall:

* Aviall extends agreement with UTC Aerospace Systems to distribute goodrich de-ice boots

* Extended relationship with UTC Aerospace Systems to act as exclusive stocking distributor of airframe pneumatic de-icer, de-ice system hardware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

