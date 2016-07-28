BRIEF-The First of Long Island Corp posts Q2 EPS of $0.50

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 The First Of Long Island Corp :
* The First Of Long Island Corporation announces 21.4 pct increase in net income for the second quarter of 2016
* Qtrly net interest income $21.3 million versus $18.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg