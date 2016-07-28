BRIEF-The First of Long Island Corp posts Q2 EPS of $0.50

July 28 The First Of Long Island Corp :

* The First Of Long Island Corporation announces 21.4 pct increase in net income for the second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly net interest income $21.3 million versus $18.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S