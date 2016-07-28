版本:
BRIEF-Richardson Healthcare announces new distribution agreement with Cool Pair Plus

July 28 Richardson Healthcare:

* Richardson Healthcare announces new distribution agreement with Cool Pair Plus

* To be responsible for sale of cryogenic replacement components including MRI coldheads, compressors, flexlines, adsorbers in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

