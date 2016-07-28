版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 01:58 BJT

BRIEF-Becker Milk Co says continues to review strategic alternatives

July 28 Becker Milk Co Ltd:

* Company continues to review its strategic alternatives

* The Becker Milk Company Limited: 2016 annual financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐