BRIEF-Fintech Acquisition shareholders approve merger with Cardconnect

July 28 Fintech Acquisition Corp :

* Fintech Acquisition Corp shareholders approve definitive merger agreement with Cardconnect

* Says over 93 pct of shares voted were voted in favor of transaction with Cardconnect

* Merger is expected to close on July 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

