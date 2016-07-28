版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 04:07 BJT

BRIEF-Aphria Inc announces $25 million bought deal

July 28 Aphria Inc

* Aphria Inc. announces $25 million bought deal

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 12.5 million common shares of company at a price of C$2.00 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐