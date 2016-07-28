版本:
BRIEF-Second Sight announces agreements to bring ARGUS II retinal prosthesis to Taiwan and Iran

July 28 Second Sight Medical Products Inc :

* Second Sight announces two exclusive distribution agreements to bring the ARGUS II retinal prosthesis to Taiwan and Iran Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

