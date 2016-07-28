版本:
BRIEF-Pdf Solutions says Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.07

July 29 Pdf Solutions

* Pdf solutions reports second fiscal quarter results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $26.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $25.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

