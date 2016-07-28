BRIEF-Cytokinetics Inc reports q2 2016 financial results

July 28 Cytokinetics Inc

* Will not update financial guidance until Q3 earnings due to recent expansion of collaboration with Astellas

* Cytokinetics, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.29

* Q2 revenue $5.8 million versus $6.5 million

* Q2 revenue view $10.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to make a decision regarding advancement of omecamtiv mecarbil to phase 3 in Q3 of 2016

"We will not update our financial guidance until our Q3 earnings due to recent expansion of our collaboration with Astellas"