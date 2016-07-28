BRIEF-Cytokinetics Inc reports q2 2016 financial results

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Cytokinetics Inc
* Will not update financial guidance until Q3 earnings due to recent expansion of collaboration with Astellas
* Cytokinetics, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.29
* Q2 revenue $5.8 million versus $6.5 million
* Q2 revenue view $10.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect to make a decision regarding advancement of omecamtiv mecarbil to phase 3 in Q3 of 2016
* "We will not update our financial guidance until our Q3 earnings due to recent expansion of our collaboration with Astellas" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance