BRIEF-West Marine Q2 same store sales rose 1.1 percent

July 28 West Marine Inc

* In Q2 the company reiterated full-year 2016 guidance of total revenue growth in 1 pct to 4 pct range

* Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.86

* Q2 revenue $251.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $256 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.1 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 1 to 4 percent

* Says "growth strategies have us on track to deliver our 2016 sales and profit targets"